49ers nearing brutal mark for worst NFL record at home stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's no secret that the 49ers have seen some rough years since Levi's Stadium first hosted an NFL game in 2014. In fact, the 49ers have not won in the Santa Clara facility in 389 days.

The 49ers' dismal record at Levi's Stadium has them nearing some unfortunate history, as they rank 73rd out of 76 NFL teams at their home stadiums, per AP Sports' Josh Dubow.

#49ers .404 win percentage at Levi's Stadium ranks 73rd among 76 teams that have played 25+ games at their home stadium since the merger, ahead of only:

Falcons .400 at Mercedes-Benz

Colts .400 Hoosier Dome

Bucs .393 Tampa Stadium

Niners can fall into 75th place w/ loss Monday — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 11, 2021

The onlu current stadium behind the 49ers' is the Atlanta Falcons' new building, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Opened in 2017, the Falcons are 14-21 in the impressive facility.

The 49ers are 25-34 at Levi's Stadium, 23-24 if you exclude the two playoff victories at home in 2019.

That last win in the Bay Area came in 2020 against the Los Angeles Rams, who also will be the 49ers' opponent in Week 10 on Monday.

The Rams (7-2) appear to be all-in on chasing a Super Bowl, which will be played at their new home, SoFi Stadium. After acquiring Denver Broncos All-Pro Von Miller at the trade deadline, LA picked up another All-Pro in Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday after he was waived by the Cleveland Browns last week.

Beckham Jr.'s first game in a Rams uniform could come at Levi's Stadium on Monday.

We'll see if the 49ers can break that unfortunate home winning streak and put a dent into what has been an impressive season for the Rams in 2021.

