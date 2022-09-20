49ers' NaVorro Bowman named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominee

49ers' Bowman named Hall of Fame Class of 2023 nominee originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is one of nine first-time eligible individuals nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its initial list of 129 nominees, which includes nine candidates who are eligible for the first time.

Among the other top first-year eligible candidates are offensive lineman Joe Thomas and cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Bowman appeared in 107 games in his career, including eight in the postseason. He entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the 49ers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He was named to the NFL All-Pro team four times in his career.

His career was cut short following the 2017 season after he experienced career-altering knee and Achilles injuries.

Linebacker Patrick Willis, who lined alongside Bowman during their time together with the 49ers, returns as a finalist from this year.

Willis advanced to the final 15 for the Class of 2022 for the first time in his third year of eligibility.

The other returning finalists from last year are linebacker Zach Thomas, cornerback Ronde Barber, wide receivers Andre Johnson, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne, offensive lineman Willie Anderson, edge rushers DeMarcus Ware and Jared Allen, and return specialist Devin Hester.

Ten former 49ers players were nominated. In addition to Bowman and Willis, that list includes quarterback Jeff Garcia, running back Ricky Watters, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive lineman Justin Smith, linebacker Takeo Spikes, and defensive backs Merton Hanks and Tim McDonald, and kicker Gary Anderson.

The first reduction among the 49-member selection committee will take place later this year when the list of modern-era nominees is trimmed to 25 semifinalists.

Another vote will take place and the list of 15 modern-era finalists will be announced in January.

Recently named seniors finalists Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley and coach/contributor finalist Don Coryell will be considered along with the modern-era finalists in a final meeting before the Super Bowl.

Story continues

There is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the selection process bylaws provide that from four to nine new members will be selected as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Here is the complete list of the modern-era nominees:

QUARTERBACKS (6): Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair.

RUNNING BACKS (17): Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Larry Centers (FB), Corey Dillon, Warrick Dunn, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Chris Johnson, Vonta Leach (FB), Jamal Lewis, Lorenzo Neal (FB), Eric Metcalf (also WR/PR/KR), Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters, Brian Westbrook.

WIDE RECEIVERS (20): Anquan Boldin, Troy Brown (also PR/KR), Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Irving Fryar, Devin Hester (also PR/KR), Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Chad Johnson, Andre Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker, Roddy White.

TIGHT ENDS (3): Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Wesley Walls.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN (21): Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), Jahri Evans (G), D’Brickashaw Ferguson (T), Kevin Glover (C/G), Jordan Gross (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Nick Mangold (C), Logan Mankins (G), Tom Nalen (C), Nate Newton (G/T), Jeff Saturday (C), Mark Schlereth (G/C), Chris Snee (G), Joe Thomas (T), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G).

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN (14): John Abraham (DE, also LB), Jared Allen (DE), Dwight Freeney (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Robert Mathis (DE), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Clyde Simmons (DE/DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Justin Tuck (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT), Kevin Williams (DT/DE).

LINEBACKERS (17): Jessie Armstead, Cornelius Bennett, NaVorro Bowman, Lance Briggs, Chad Brown, Tedy Bruschi, James Farrior, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Seth Joyner, Willie McGinest (also DE), Takeo Spikes, Pat Swilling (also DE), Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Al Wilson.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (19): Eric Allen (CB), Ronde Barber (CB/S), Dre’ Bly (CB), Kam Chancellor (S), Nick Collins (S), Antonio Cromartie (CB), Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Albert Lewis (CB), Terry McDaniel (CB), Tim McDonald (S), Darrelle Revis (CB), Allen Rossum (CB), Asante Samuel (CB), Bob Sanders (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S).

PUNTERS/KICKERS (10): Gary Anderson (K), Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Jason Hanson (K), John Kasay, (K), Sean Landeta (P), Shane Lechler (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Pat McAfee (P), Matt Turk (P).

SPECIAL TEAMS (2): Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB).

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast