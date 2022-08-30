How 49ers navigated 'tricky' Jimmy Garoppolo situation per Ian Rapoport

Rapoport: How 49ers navigated 'tricky' Jimmy G situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have reached a conclusion on the 30-year-old's future in San Francisco. Although there were rumors of a possible release or trade, that will not be occurring.

On Monday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan confirmed through league sources that the Garoppolo has agreed to a pay cut for the final year of his contract with the 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report news of an agreement between Garoppolo and the 49ers.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport revealed that the dialogue between San Francisco and Garoppolo allowed both sides to navigate a 'tricky' situation and come together to reach an agreement, satisfying the parties involved.

"He didn't even practice with the team, but they talked, and they talked, and they maintained such a good relationship that they're able to bring Jimmy G back on a contract that makes sense for all sides," Rapoport said on NFL Network on Monday.

"If he plays, if he starts, he gets paid. If he doesn't, he gets really good backup money and essentially can now kind of re-enter the locker room with his head held high."

Despite naming Trey Lance the 49ers' starting quarterback, Garoppolo will serve as San Francisco's safety net should the 22-year-old struggle in his first year as a starter during the 2022 NFL season.

However, should the North Dakota State product flourish, the veteran quarterback could become a trade chip again. Additionally, having more time removed from his shoulder surgery might lead to more teams involved should an

"If something happens to Trey Lance or he is not what they thought, [Garoppolo] steps right in," Rapoport added.

"If you get to mid-season and Lance is better than you thought, they could just trade Garoppolo for what they wanted it to originally, which is a really high draft pick. An incredible situation that ends like this, but the actual end has not yet been told."

Story continues

The saga concerning the future of Garoppolo with San Francisco is put on hold since, as Rapoport stated, the "end has not yet been told." Nonetheless, entering the 2022 NFL season, the 49ers can now focus on Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

For the moment, the quarterback situation is settled. The 49ers are Lance's team, and Garoppolo is riding behind the young starter as there's no more controversy, at least for now.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast