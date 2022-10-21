49ers narrowly won Christian McCaffrey trade competition over two NFL teams

Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost.

Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was all smiles while talking about the blockbuster trade during a radio interview Friday morning.

However, things could have taken a very different turn. And the expression on Shanahan's face would have been a much different one if things didn't happen the way they did.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he received three hard offers for McCaffrey.

"It was close, but San Francisco won out," Fitterer said during a press conference on Friday.

San Francisco's division rivals the Los Angeles Rams were one of the teams pursuing the 26-year-old running back, but in an off-the-field competition between the friendly foes, the 49ers ultimately ended up on top.

It's unclear who the other team was for sure, although it was reported last week that in addition to the 49ers and Rams, the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos were also interested in acquiring McCaffrey.

However, Denver never made a serious offer, and Bills GM Brandon Beane reportedly was protecting his team's first-round pick, per NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The 49ers sent Carolina their 2023 second-, third- and fourth-round picks plus a fifth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey.

And while the trade could be seen as risky, Shanahan, 49ers general manager John Lynch and the rest of the team have the utmost confidence they made the right move.

