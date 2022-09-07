49ers name team captains, QB Trey Lance not among them

The 49ers on Wednesday announced their team captains for the 2022 season. Quarterback Trey Lance was not among the players voted into the group of six chosen by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan told reporters he wanted six captains this year, so he took the six players that received the most votes from the team. Here’s the list:

DL Arik Armstead

DE Nick Bosa

TE George Kittle

FS Jimmie Ward

LB Fred Warner

LT Trent Williams

The group selected has a clear theme. They’re all at least three-year veterans, and they’re all stars at their respective positions. While teams typically have their QB in the group of captains, Lance will still need to prove himself worthy of that distinction with his play on the field. Earning the respect of teammates in practice is important, but nothing counts until it starts amounting to wins.

Shanahan did say Lance finished seventh in the voting and Deebo Samuel was eighth, but he went in knowing he wanted six players to wear the “C” on their jersey this season. That left the young QB on the outside looking in.

Regardless of captain status though, Lance is the leader the offense will look to in the huddle during games. If he proves himself in those moments and plays well, he’ll be a shoo-in captain next year. If he doesn’t, the 49ers could have a much bigger problem on their hands.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire