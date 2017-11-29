49ers name Garoppolo starting QB for Bears clash

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been named the 49ers' starter for their clash against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Garoppolo was acquired from the New England Patriots at the trade deadline this season, but has yet to make a start for San Francisco.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has been patient with working Garoppolo into the rotation while teaching him the offense.

The former Patriots' second-round pick started two games for New England in 2016 and went 2-0 while Tom Brady was serving his four-game suspension for his role in Deflategate.

After being acquired by the 49ers, Garoppolo sat on the bench for each of his first two games but came in when starting quarterback C.J. Beathard went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Garoppolo went two-for-two passing for 18 yards and a touchdown in his limited time on the field.