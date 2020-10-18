49ers must reinvent themselves, find new formula for success vs. Rams

Maiocco's Take: 49ers must reinvent themselves vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Each week, NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco will preview the upcoming matchup and key storylines heading into Sunday's game. For more takeaways and features from Maiocco, visit NBCSports.com.

Although we're just five games into the season, it should be clear this season stands on its own.

The 49ers have already lost the same number of games than during the entire 2019 regular season.

This is a different season.

This is a different team.

And the 49ers must find a different formula for success.

The 49ers have to reinvent themselves. And, more than likely, it must start Sunday night with an entire nation watching.

This game against the Los Angeles Rams is not be a must-win. But, let's face it, this is a big one for a team that began this season with its sights set on capping the season with a victory on the first Sunday of February.