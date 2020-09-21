49ers' MRI truck broke down as road trip luck continues to get worse

Bosa, Thomas' results delayed after MRI truck broke down originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' painful East Coast visit got a little tougher Monday.

After losing multiple players to injuries in Sunday's 31-13 Week 2 thrashing of the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, the 49ers retreated to The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia where they are staying to prepare for their Week 3 tilt against the 0-3 New York Giants.

The 49ers were expecting to have MRI results for Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas on Monday, but the MRI truck that was sent down to The Greenbrier ... broke down.

Yes, even the 49ers' equipment is on the shelf as we head into Week 3.

The 49ers fear that Bosa tore his ACL, and Thomas also is expected to have suffered a serious knee injury. With Bosa expected to be out for the season, the 49ers signed former Seattle Seahawks and Detoit Lions edge rusher Ziggy Ansah on Monday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left the game at halftime with a high-ankle sprain. Coach Kyle Shanahan told the media that the injury is not as bad as was initially feared and that Garoppolo will be week-to-week and will have a chance to play Sunday.

As for running back Raheem Mostert, he suffered a sprained MCL and most likely will miss the game against the Giants. Running back Tevin Coleman also left Sunday's game with a knee injury, which Shanahan said he was concerned about.

The 49ers already are without Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman and George Kittle, although Kittle reportedly is expected to return from a knee sprain against the Giants.

After thumping the Jets, the 49ers sit at 1-1 and are the only NFC West team with a loss so far this season. As the injuries continue to pile up, Shanahan will have to find a way to keep the team afloat until they can get back to relatively full strength.