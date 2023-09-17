49ers move to 2-0 with 30-23 victory over Rams

San Francisco has made it nine in a row.

The 49ers haven't lost to the Rams in the regular season since 2018 and that didn't change on Sunday, with San Francisco defeating Los Angeles 30-23.

In an entertaining game between division rivals, the 49ers were able to take control of the matchup in the second half and come away with a second victory to open the season.

The club got a touchdown by Brock Purdy on a QB sneak to end the first half, tying the game at 17-17. Then rookie Jake Moody nailed a 57-yard field goal late in the third quarter to put the 49ers up 20-17.

Deebo Samuel put his mark on the game with an 11-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 74-yard drive early in the fourth quarter, giving San Francisco a 27-17 lead. He also had a 7-yard run and a 16-yard reception on the same possession. Samuel finished the game with six catches for 63 yards plus five carries for 38 yards with a TD.

The Rams scored on a 48-yard field goal with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter and then forced a punt, giving the club an opportunity to tie the game with a touchdown. But Matthew Stafford was intercepted by Deommodore Lenoir on a pass over the middle intended for Van Jefferson to end the threat. Moody scored a 26-yard field goal to make the score 30-20 and put the game out of reach.

With time running out, Los Angeles kicked a 38-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. But by the time the ball went through the uprights, time had expired and the 49ers had won by seven.

Stafford finished 34-of-55 for 307 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

But rookie fifth-round pick Puka Nacua continued his torrid pace with 15 receptions for 147 yards. Per the FOX broadcast, Nacua became the first player in NFL history with at least 10 catches and at least 100 yards in each of his first two career games. He also set a rookie record with 15 receptions in a single game.

The Rams finished with 386 total yards to San Francisco’s 365 and was 7-of-14 on third down to the 49ers’ 2-of-9. But Los Angeles’ two turnovers were critical in deciding the outcome.

Quarterback Brock Purdy ended the game 17-of-25 passing for 206 yards with a rushing touchdown. Christian McCaffrey had 20 carries for 116 yards with a 14-yard TD and a 51-yard run. McCaffrey also had three catches for 19 yards.

The 2-0 49ers will have a quick turnaround as they will come home to play the 1-1 Giants on Thursday night.

The 1-1 Rams will be on the road to play the 0-2 Bengals next week on Monday night.