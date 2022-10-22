49ers have 'most versatile offense' in NFL, Robert Griffin III believes

RG3: 49ers have 'most versatile offense' after CMC trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers have added another weapon to their offense after trading for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey brings versatility to San Francisco's backfield, contributing both on the ground and in the passing game. The 26-year-old in coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense has many, including members of the NFL media, drooling about the 49ers’ offense with McCaffrey.

ESPN NFL analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III did not hide his excitement about what Shanahan can do on offense with the talented players at his disposal.

“The 49ers have McCaffrey, Deebo [Samuel], [George] Kittle, [Kyle] Juszcyyk and [Brandon] Aiyuk,” Griffin said on Twitter Thursday. “They will be the most versatile offense in the NFL personnel-wise.

“Have a running back who could be a starting slot receiver. A WR who could be a starting RB and a FB who could be a starting RB or TE. Nightmare matchups.”

Additionally, Griffin III isn’t the only one excited about what the 49ers potentially can become on offense. McCaffrey told reporters on Friday that he is beyond excited about joining Shanahan’s versatile offense.

“I’ve obviously watched them for a long time. In my opinion, the best run game and one of the most explosive offenses in the league,” McCaffrey said. “I think you just go down the roster and you look at all the guys … How could you not want to play here as an offensive weapon?”

The former Stanford product reportedly will see limited action in the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium; nonetheless, his official status for the game remains up in the air.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast