49ers will make most of Christian McCaffrey, Azeez Al-Shaair confidently says

Al-Shaair confident 49ers will make most of CMC on offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The bye week presented an opportunity for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to integrate Christian McCaffrey further into the offense.

McCaffrey gave a taste of what San Francisco's attack can look like in the 49ers' 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

Against the Rams, McCaffrey had 158 yards from scrimmage, ran for one touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and even threw a 34-yard touchdown pass. With another week in the 49ers' system, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is excited to see what the former Stanford product can do.

"He's a special player, so he's into this offense," Al-Shaair told reporters after practice on Monday. "And with Kyle and the offensive line like they are, they going to make sure he's able to help us make a lot of plays. We saw that last Sunday."

Additionally, McCaffrey will have some help with the backfield load as Elijah Mitchell expects to return this week after being out since Week 1 after suffering an MCL injury against the Chicago Bears.

The 49ers hope McCaffrey can replicate his performance against Los Angeles' other football team as San Francisco welcomes the Chargers for a "Sunday Night Football" matchup at Levi's Stadium.

