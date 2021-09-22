49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

49ers' Wishnowsky named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Quarterbacks get the spotlight, defense gets the respect and then there's special teams.

Punters and place kickers get much more blame than credit. That shouldn't be the case, especially when you're Mitch Wishnowsky. The 49ers punter was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Wishnowsky finished the 49ers' 17-11 Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles averaging 45.2 yards on his five punts. He had three punts inside the 20-yard line, two inside the 10-yard line and one inside the 5-yard line. He had a long of 52 yards.

#49ers P Mitch Wishnowsky was named NFC special teams player of the week.



He averaged 45.2 yards on his five punts (42.6 net), with three punts inside the 20-yard line, including two inside the 10 and one inside the 5.



This the second time Wishnowsky has earned this title. — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) September 22, 2021

Wishnowsky now has five punts within the 20-yard line. That ranks second to only Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks through two weeks.

The third-year pro averaged a career-high 46.9 yards per punt last season.

This is the second time the former fourth-round draft pick has won the award.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast