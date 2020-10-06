What 49ers miss most about Jimmy Garoppolo, according to George Kittle

Kittle says 49ers miss Jimmy G's leadership in addition to arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

George Kittle has never been shy about displaying his fondness for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. You don't have to look any further than the t-shirts he often wears to press conferences for visual confirmation. But he's full of verbal compliments for the injured QB, too (h/t 49ers Webzone).

"I know it's tough for him," Kittle told KNBR's "Murph and Mac Show" on Tuesday. "Our lockers are right across from each other, so we get to chat every single day. I know all he wants to do is be out there and throwing that football and leading this team.

"I will say, the one thing that I've missed about Jimmy is I think he's our best leader. He's got the best voice on this team. Everybody looks to him when he speaks. ... I know he's eager to be back out there, and as a team, we're looking forward to having him back too. I hope it's this week. If it's not, we've got guys capable of handling it. I know he's eager to be back out there, though."

Garoppolo has not practiced since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the New York Jets. The team is hopeful he'll be able to return on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but if not, it'll be either Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard under center. As Kittle mentioned, the 49ers have confidence in both backups, but neither has the same sort of presence as the franchise quarterback.

"It's incredible how he can motivate a team and also light a fire under your a--," Kittle said of Garoppolo. "He gets that done, and he's really good at it, and it's natural for him. Everybody on this team respects it.

"Yes, we miss his gunslinging ability, but he's an incredible leader too, and in my opinion, one of our most important leaders. When we get him back, that will definitely be a huge boost for us."

Kittle proved on Sunday night he's capable of breaking records no matter who is throwing him the ball. But for a multitude of reasons, there's no question as to who he and the 49ers would prefer to do so the next time they take the field.

