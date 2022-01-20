49ers' Mike McDaniel 'not too concerned' about Jimmy Garoppolo's injuries

49ers OC McDaniel 'not too concerned' about Jimmy G's injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Ask any one of Jimmy Garoppolo's teammates or coaches, and they will tell you that the 49ers' starting QB is one tough dude.

Perhaps that's why offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel isn't worried about Garoppolo, who is dealing with a sprained throwing shoulder and torn ligament in his right thumb, being good to go for Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“It’s a bump and a bruise that for him is a big deal, but for the San Francisco 49ers, our fan base and us, we can all count on Jimmy doing whatever it takes so that he can perform at the level he needs to on Saturday," McDaniel told reporters Wednesday before practice. "So I’m not too concerned. The practice has yet to happen, but if I was a crystal ball reader, which I’ve declared that I’m not, I would anticipate him throwing it well today and us moving forward from there.”

Garoppolo suffered the sprained shoulder late in the first half of the 49ers' wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

During the first half in Dallas, Garoppolo completed 11-of-14 passes for 133 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed 5-of-11 pass attempts for 39 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while missing badly on two throws in the second half.

While Garoppolo isn't making any excuses, he admitted Tuesday that the shoulder sprain impacts how he throws the ball.

“The shoulder, yeah, being a quarterback it affects every throw,” Garoppolo said.

“So, yeah, it definitely had some impact. But if I’m out there, and I’m being put in that spot, I got to, you know, still make the plays I normally make. So no excuses or anything like that. The injury is what it is. We’re all dealing with stuff right now.”

Story continues

Garoppolo said he was feeling good and it appears, for the moment, that the 30-year-old signal-caller will be under center when the 49ers face the Packers.

The 49ers faced the Packers in Week 3, a 30-28 win for Green Bay in which Aaron Rodgers engineered a game-winning drive with 37 seconds left to stun San Francisco at Levi's Stadium.

Both teams have evolved since that game at the end of September and know it will be a different kind of battle Saturday night in the freezing cold at Lambeau Field.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast