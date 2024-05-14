49ers might’ve just added new starting RT

The 49ers on Tuesday announced a handful of roster moves. They signed offensive lineman Chris Hubbard and defensive lineman Shakel Brown. In a corresponding move they waived DL Earnest Brown IV and OL Corey Luciano.

Hubbard has a real chance to be San Francisco’s starting right tackle. The 10-year NFL veteran held down that job with the Titans last season before a triceps injury landed him on IR. Before the injury he did a nice job for Tennessee, earning a 69.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Brown allowed 18 pressures and four sacks in 292 pass blocking snaps.

He figures to be in the mix alongside Colton McKivitz and Brandon Parker for the starting RT job, and if Hubbard picks up where he left off last year he could be their best option at that spot. In 10 NFL seasons Hubbard has spent time with the Steelers, Browns and Titans. He has 58 starts in 94 games.

Brown was an undrafted free agent signing by the Titans last year. He spent all of the 2023 campaign on IR and was let go in early May. Brown played his college football at Troy where he had 58 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 29 games. He’ll compete for a spot in the defensive tackle rotation.

