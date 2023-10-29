49ers' McCaffrey ties NFL record for most consecutive games with TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA -- The Christian McCaffrey train just keeps on rolling for the 49ers.

San Francisco's star running back tied NFL history against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium after scoring a touchdown in his 17th consecutive game.

McCaffrey's 2-yard score in the first quarter tied the game 7-7 after the extra point -- and tied Lenny Moore for the NFL record of consecutive games with at least one touchdown, including the playoffs.

The touchdown was McCaffrey's 12th of the year and his ninth rushing. While writing his name in the NFL history books has been a mainstay for McCaffrey since he joined the 49ers at last season's trade deadline, he entered Week 8 against the Bengals with only winning on his mind.

"We just got to keep it going," McCaffrey said Thursday when asked about tying Moore's record. "I try not to talk about it. I’m just not going to talk about it and keep it rolling."

McCaffrey reached yet another historic milestone Sunday, and now all the 49ers need to do is beat the Bengals and snap their two-game losing skid.