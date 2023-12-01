49ers' McCaffrey motivated by running back insecurities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — It is inconceivable that 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey could be insecure regarding any part of his NFL game, but on Thursday the All-Pro had a confession.

“I’ve had a lot of coaches say things about me in the past, so that’s probably part of my insecurities and competitiveness about how I want to be a complete back,” McCaffrey said. “I think this dates back to when I was in middle school and high school.”

When McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers from the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season, the running back shared that he had a conversion with 49ers brass to make his intentions very clear. The Stanford product wanted to be utilized as a complete back and not just simply as a slot receiver.

“When you go somewhere new, you don’t know what they are thinking,” McCaffrey said. “I don’t know if that was a validated conversation, but I felt like I needed to have it.”

Since his arrival in Santa Clara, McCaffrey has been unitized in every possible way coach Kyle Shanahan could imagine, and the ball carrier is loving it. In his first 11 games with the club in 2022, McCaffrey racked up 159 carries for 746 yards and six touchdowns while also being effective in the passing game with 52 receptions for 464 receiving yards and four receiving scores.

The All-Pro currently leads the league with 939 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, putting him on pace for nearly 1,400 yards rushing and 16 trips to the endzone on the ground. Even though McCaffrey holds several franchise and league records, it appears there always will be something for the ball carrier to prove.

“I had coaches in the NFL who didn’t think I could run between the tackles,” McCaffrey said. So I think it will always be in the back of my head and something that I take a lot of pride in — just being a complete back.”

In his three seasons at Stanford, McCaffrey recorded 632 carries for 3,922 yards and 21 touchdowns, including an impressive 2,019 yards in 2015. At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, McCaffrey runs with the power of a bigger back, but it is possible that draft analysts did not think his body could withstand the same amount of contact in the NFL.

The 27-year-old, who is in his seventh year in the league still is baffled how any football personnel would think he would shy away from contact or not find success between the hashmarks on the field.

“I don’t know why,” McCaffrey said. “Out of college I think I had more runs in-between the tackles than anybody over the span of two years. But I’ll always be the slot receiver, or 'could have been a slot guy.' That might be a mold I’ll always have to break.”

