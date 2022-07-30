49ers' Maurice Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said.

The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.

The 49ers on Friday signed defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal.

Laulile (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) originally entered the NFL in 2018 after signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. He has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.

Hurst’s injury is the second setback for the 49ers’ defensive line within the first three days of training cap.

On Wednesday, defensive tackle Arik Armstead sustained a knee sprain that is expected to sideline him for “a few weeks,” Shanahan said.

Armstead’s injury is to the medical collateral ligament and will not require surgery. He is expected to be back in time for the season opener on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.

Also, veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway sustained a quadriceps injury on Friday and will not practice on Saturday.

The 49ers signed Hurst to a one-year contract this offseason after he appeared in just two games in 2021 due to a calf injury.

Hurst appeared in 40 games over three seasons with the Raiders before signing with the 49ers. He entered the NFL in 2018 as a fifth-round draft pick.

