49ers' Matt Breida clocked as fastest ball-carrier in 2018 NFL season originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Nobody in the NFL ran faster than Matt Breida this season.

That's according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which measured the 49ers running back as reaching a top speed of 22.09 miles per hour. Breida reached that speed on a 33-yard carry against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 25, and it was the fastest measured speed among players carrying the ball on offense, defense, or special teams.

Matt Breida gains 30+ on first down. Kyle Juszczyk with the big block to spring Breida. #SFvsTB pic.twitter.com/z3p7Bsoz5C — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) November 25, 2018

The 23-year-old dealt with knee, shoulder, and ankle issues during the year, and his second NFL season was cut short after aggravating an ankle injury. His speedy carry against the Bucs came arguably during the healthiest stretch of his season, and his game-breaking potential was on full display.

Despite those aforementioned injuries, Breida still finished the year with 814 rushing yards and averaged 5.32 yards per carry. That average was the ninth-highest in 49ers history, among players with at least 100 carries in a single season.

Breida figures to be a big part of the 49ers' rushing attack moving forward, even as running back Jerick McKinnon returns from a torn ACL in 2019. That speed will be a big reason why.