49ers' Matt Breida believes he'll play Thursday despite ankle sprain

SANTA CLARA – Running back Matt Breida lobbied to return to the field in the second half of the 49ers' game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium.

But Breida was not needed, as the 49ers stretched out their 24-point lead at halftime into a 51-13 victory to snap the Panthers' four-game winning streak.

Breida sustained a left ankle sprain on the final play of the first half when former 49ers safety Eric Reid stopped him for a 1-yard loss. Breida hobbled off the field at halftime, and remained on the bench in the second half.

"I trust the trainers," Breida said. "We have a short week with a game on Thursday, so trust those guys. They are thinking about my best interests."

The 49ers have a quick turnaround with an NFC West game on Thursday at the Arizona Cardinals. Breida said the fact that he did not play in the second half gives him a much better chance to be available to play Thursday.

Breida said the sprain was to the same ankle that plagued him last season, but the injury a different kind than what he experienced in 2018. There was no swelling in the ankle, and Breida said he is confident he will be able to bounce back to play in the 49ers' next game.

"I was fine," Breida said. "But with the quick turnaround, this 100 percent helps me be ready to play."

Breida, the team's leading rusher on the season, carried 11 times for 35 yards on Sunday. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.

Reserve running back Jeff Wilson exited the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. He was diagnosed for a head injury, but the team's medical staff determined he sustained a shoulder stinger. Wilson is not in the NFL's concussion protocol and is expected to be available Thursday, unless he experiences a setback.

