49ers' Marquise Goodwin wins $1 million 40-yard dash competition originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The NFL Combine has always been weird to me. I mean, think about it -- you are glued to your television and phone screens watching dudes run and jump.

That's the entire event. And some of y'all love it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Luckily for those of you who are lovers of the 40-yard dash, there is the "40 Yards of Gold" competition to get your fix when you're missing it.

The winner takes home $1 million and guess who that recent winner was this year? Yep -- 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin:

Marquise Goodwin tops Donte Jackson by .05 seconds to win inaugural 40 Yards of Gold title. Absolutely electric. He wins the $1 million prize. pic.twitter.com/FPJWcGOGAO — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 30, 2019

This competition is compiled with 16 of the most agile football players in the world with a bracket-like structure: Eight offensive players and eight defensive players. Oh, and it was hosted by Chad Ochocinco.

[RELATED: Fantasy expert foresees breakout season for Dante Pettis]

Alvin Kamara, Ted Ginn Jr., and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie were some of the participants and a couple free agents showed up as well like Charles James II and Jacoby Ford, according to CBS Sports.

This may come as something cool for most of you, but to be honest, I'm not that surprised. Goodwin was recently hanging out with a tiger and making catches off of an elephant. Him winning this competition was inevitable.