49ers' Marquise Goodwin asks fans if he should be traded, where to

Marquise Goodwin has heard the rumors.

Goodwin, 29, is signed through the 2021 season after inking a three-year, $20 million contract extension before the 2018 season. But the writing is on the wall. The 49ers likely will part ways with the wide receiver this offseason.

So, Goodwin wants to know: Should the 49ers trade him, and to which team?

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on March 6 that Goodwin's name has circulated in trade talks around the league. Since then, rumors only have ramped up.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the 49ers "don't want to release Marquise" because of his value, but made it clear that Goodwin could be dealt.

"We could, yeah," Shanahan said when asked about a possible Goodwin trade. "You don't get rid of valuable people just for nothing. So we'll have him come back and compete. If that doesn't work out, we could always possibly trade him.

"There are lots of things that are open, but I don't have the exact answer, yet."

Goodwin led the 49ers with a career-high 962 receiving yards in 2017. Since then, he has just 581 yards combined in two seasons. He only has played 20 games the last two seasons while dealing with injuries and off-field adversity.

The 49ers' receiving corps will be led by Deebo Samuel in his second season, and Shanahan trusts former undrafted free agent Kendrick Bourne. San Francisco could add another receiver at the end of the first round of the NFL draft, and players like Dante Pettis, Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor all will compete for snaps.

It appears Goodwin's time in San Francisco very well could be over, and he might be ready to move on as well.







