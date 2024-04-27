49ers take S Malik Mustapha with pick acquired for Trey Lance

The 49ers shipped quarterback Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick last year and they used that pick on Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

Safety Malik Mustapha went to the Niners with the 124th overall selection.

Lance was the third overall pick in 2021 and played eight games for the team before being dealt to Dallas. He did not see any action for the Cowboys last season.

Mustapha was a two-year starter at Wake Forest after transferring to the ACC school from Richmond. He had 80 tackles, five tackles for loss, and an interception while playing for the Demon Deacons in 2023.

49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga tore his ACL last season and is heading into the final year of his contract, so Mustapha could git into short- and longer-term plans in San Francisco.