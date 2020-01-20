49ers making push to wear all-white throwback jerseys in Super Bowl 54

The 49ers are South Beach bound and they'd like to dress for the occasion.

Yes, I expect Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle to do their best James Crockett impression when the 49ers land in Miami to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

As for the threads coach Kyle Shanahan's team will be rocking on Feb. 2, the Niners would like to wear something special -- if the NFL will allow.

Some news: The 49ers will make a push to wear their all-white ‘94 throwback uniforms in the Super Bowl at Miami. The problem, Richard Sherman tells me, is that the NFL currently won't allow it. The 49ers got an exception to wear these unis Week 17 at Seattle; would like one again — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 20, 2020

The 49ers punched their ticket to Miami with a 37-20 blistering of the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, a win in which Garoppolo only had to throw the ball eight times.

These uniforms hold historical significance. The 49ers rocked those unis, but with the red tops, in their last Super Bowl victory which was a 49-26 drubbing the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX in Miami.

With Sherman and the 49ers' other big names behind the idea, it would be odd for the NFL to deny their request.

But the "No Fun League" has made worse decisions.

