49ers maintain NFC West lead, lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo for rest of season

The NFC West didn’t change at all in Week 13, at least in terms of the standings. Three of the four teams played, two won and one lost. One team, the Arizona Cardinals, was idle on the bye week.

Here are the standings in the NFC West after 13 weeks:

San Francisco 49ers, 8-4 (4-0 division) Seattle Seahawks, 7-5 (3-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 4-8 (1-4 division) Los Angeles Rams, 3-9 (1-4 division)

Let’s take a look at what happened in Week 13 with each team.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers won their fifth straight game on Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-17. The defense forced four takeaways and backup quarterback Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes in the win.

Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was lost for the rest of the season, breaking his foot in the game.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks kept pace with the 49ers and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns in the win. His third touchdown pass of the game came with 36 seconds left in the game to receiver DK Metcalf to give them the win.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals had their bye in Week 13. They are back at practice on Monday getting ready for their Week 14 game. They now have four starting offensive linemen on injured reserve but hope to get back center Rodney Hudson and guard Will Hernandez in the weeks to come.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams’ 27-23 loss to the Seahawks in the final minute was their sixth straight loss.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford out, John Wolford started at quarterback and was intercepted twice without a touchdown pass. He was sacked four times.

Coming up in Week 14

The Rams will kick off the week at home against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

The Seahawks host the 4-8 Carolina Panthers, who just released quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The 49ers host the 5-6 NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals wrap up Week 14 at home Monday night against the 6-6 New England Patriots.

