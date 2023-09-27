49ers maintain lead in NFC West after win over Giants

Week 3 of the NFL finished with the Los Angeles Rams losing their second game of the year to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off an improbable upset in which they never trailed.

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks each had blowout wins.

Here is what the division standings look like after three games.

San Francisco 49ers, 3-0 (1-0 division) Seattle Seahawks, 2-1 (0-1 division) Los Angeles Rams, 1-2 (1-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 1-2 (0-0 division)

Here is what happened in Week 3 and what is coming in Week 4

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

undefined[/anyclip-media

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Coming up in Week 4

The Cardinals and 49ers play in Santa Clara.

The Rams go on the road to face the 2-1 Colts.

The Seahawks play on the road Monday night against the 1-2 Giants.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire