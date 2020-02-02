49ers Mailbag: Running game could set up opportunities vs. Chiefs ... 'POW!'

MIAMI -- The day has finally arrived for the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After two weeks of build-up, the two teams on Sunday will take the field for Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. The venue was formerly known as Joe Robbie Stadium, where the 49ers have won two previous Super Bowls.

The 49ers will make their seventh Super Bowl appearance. Their only Super Bowl defeat came in seven years ago when Jim Harbaugh's 49ers lost to John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans.

We have enough time to squeeze in one final 49ers Mailbag for the season. So here we go . . .

Out of all your interviews in Miami, which one did you enjoy the most? — Ed Lucas (@edwinlucas) February 2, 2020

I was fortunate to sit down for a bunch of great interviews on Radio Row throughout the week. You can find them all right by clicking right here. But probably the most fun I had was with lifelong Chiefs fan Rob Riggle . . . POW!

I wore my Catalina Wine Mixer T-shirt from "Step Brothers," a movie which Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh have referenced on occasions since coming to the 49ers in 2017.

And, yes, he did surprise me when he did that. You can watch that five-minute video here. And if you haven't seen Riggle's Jimmy Garoppolo/Hamilton parody from 2016, it is definitely worth checking out

Who picks the music on the boombox when they walk out? — shelvin murphy (@Shelvinmurphy) February 2, 2020

The 49ers have a tradition of coming out of the locker room to music blasting from a Bumpboxx. Ultimately, the call belongs to Nick Kray, the team's administrative assistant to head coach Kyle Shanahan. He is the team's D.J., and I believe he speaks with Kwon Alexander before games to gauge the mood of the team and determine what music is played as they head out of the locker room, out of the tunnel and onto the field to begin the game.

How many RB will dress for the game and who gets the bulk of the carries? — 49ers_LFG_BeatTheChiefs (@pmtNinerfan84) February 2, 2020

Because everyone is healthy for this game, I assume that the 49ers will keep the same 46 players active as for the first two postseason games. That would mean the 49ers suit up three running backs: Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida. Jeff Wilson was inactive for the first two playoff games.

Coleman will probably get the start. Mostert has never started a game at running back in his career, but think Mostert will get most of the playing time. Of course, that could change is Coleman gets off to a hot start and is having a lot of success.

what weakness of kc can the niners take advantage of? — kruegie pie (@kruegie_pie) February 2, 2020

The weakness of the Chiefs is the strength of the 49ers. What I mean is that the 49ers' run game will force the Kansas City linebackers, and perhaps an eighth defender in the box, to over-commit. That will place a lot of stress on Chiefs linebackers, particularly Damien Wilson and Anthony Hitchens. The Chiefs' eagerness to play the run should open some things up in the middle of the field for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the passing game. Play-action could be huge for the 49ers in this game.

What was the best food you have had on this trip? — Kevin Rucker (@Chamberneazy) February 2, 2020

I wish I could've gotten out for some Cuban food. I could not find the time to go to Little Havana, but I did make it to Joe's Stone Crab. Miami is the only place I've eaten stone crab claws. They're delicious. And one of the good things is that the crabs are not killed. The claws are broken off and the crabs are tossed back into the ocean. Then, over a period of time, the claws regenerate, ready to be harvested again.

Matt,

If they had their pick, Niners prefer to go on offense or defense first with the coin flip?? pic.twitter.com/mlb47tlqO8

— Rumblin'&Stumblin'49 (@chans206) February 2, 2020

Especially with the extra-long halftime, the 49ers would love to kick off to open the game. That way, they can see how the Chiefs are playing them in the first half and take extra time to script their opening set of plays coming out in the third quarter.

That first drive of the third quarter will be key for both teams.

How many Int will Mahomes throw, Will Saleh Blitz more? — Juice Cervantes (@juice_cervantes) February 2, 2020

In four career playoff games, Patrick Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. That will change today. Jimmie Ward will get an interception in this one. And the 49ers better hope they don't have to blitz much. They need to get there with the four man rush and keep seven in coverage against the Chiefs' speedy group of wideouts.

Our pass rush, especially the ability to get there only sending 4 while dropping 7 into coverage, seems like the perfect recipe to ruin Mahomes' day tomorrow.



How much does the experience of facing Wilson, Lamar, and Murray, prepare our D-Line for facing Mahomes? #GoNiners



— Eddie G (@TeamGundy) February 2, 2020

It should help, for sure. The 49ers have to be wary of Mahomes' ability to run because he is doing it more in the playoffs. In two playoff games, he has 106 yards rushing, which is about half of what he did in 14 games during the regular season.

He's very good at avoiding the rush or avoiding sacks, in particular. In 16 this season, including the playoffs, he was sacked just 19 times. Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray probably have better short-area quickness and elusiveness, so those experiences should definitely help the 49ers' pass rushers.

RELATED: Kyle Shanahan says 49ers ready for Super Bowl after last on-field work]

When will the championship parade be scheduled for? — Frylock (@Frylock04127011) February 2, 2020

Obviously, there must be details to be worked out before the Super Bowl to plan a parade, in the event of a victory. The 49ers' Super Bowl parade would be Wednesday at noon in San Francisco.

What your your prediction? — Matt Baffunno (@mattbaff) February 2, 2020

I'm not sure which team I would pick if I weren't around the 49ers all the time. But I've seen how this team was built. I've seen how they've worked. I've seen how they've handled bad times and, now, good times.

Therefore, I can't pick against this team: 49ers, 31-27.

