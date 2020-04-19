49ers mailbag: NFL draft week could produce flurry of trades around league

Finally, the NFL draft is within sight.

The 49ers have two picks in the first round. Then, they are not scheduled to go on the clock again until No. 156 overall. The 49ers have some flexibility and likely will do some dealing, beginning Thursday evening.

The 49ers have needs at wide receiver, cornerback and along the offensive and defensive lines.

Whom should the 49ers select with their first pick? That's easy. They should choose the best player among those four positions. They should not lock into one spot, such as receiver, and merely take the better player at that position. They need to widen their scope to get the player they believe will be the top producer for a longer period of time.

The 49ers already have checked around the league to engage in preliminary trade talks. If certain scenarios unfold on Thursday, they know which teams will be willing to do business. Trade talks are how this edition of the 49ers Mailbag kicks off . . .

So ive read articles on the possibilities of trading away Goodwin, Breida, Dante, and Solomon. Will any be traded away on draft day? — Scott Roy (@Niner63) April 19, 2020

The only one of those four players who would seem to have much of a trade market is Matt Breida. He certainly has been the team's better player among those you listed. But running backs generally do not have much of a market.

The 49ers placed the second-round tender on Breida as a restricted free agent because they were certain another team would sign him to a multi-year contract. If the 49ers placed the lower tender on him, the 49ers would not have matched an offer sheet from another team and they would not have received compensation in return. The second-round tender scared off teams from signing him.

Breida remains an option to trade. And there's a remote chance that could happen on Day 3 of the draft.

It's difficult to imagine Marquise Goodwin being dealt because of his contract. Also, do not expect Goodwin to remain on the team this season. Solomon Thomas is a solid rotational player. It's difficult to imagine he's going anywhere. And Pettis does not have much of a market. The pressure is on him this season. He is going to have to come to camp ready to go or he won't make the team this season.

Which of the two first round picks do you see as the more likely of the two to be traded? — WhiskyNiner (@WhiskyNiner49) April 19, 2020

The pick at No. 31 is the most likely to be dealt because of the attractiveness for some teams to move up into the bottom of the first round to secure a player whom they have the option to lock up for a fifth season on his rookie contract.

Of course, the 49ers would get more in return if they move back from No. 13. And nobody would be surprised if that happens, either.

Let's say the 49ers have Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs, South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson and Georgia tackle Andrew Thomas all rated equally and would like to have any of them with their first pick.

They could move back four spots, pick up a third-round pick and still be guaranteed of selecting one of those players.

Hey Matt. Why wouldn't the #49ers draft a top tier RB in the first round? Swift or Taylor? — Chief (in my own mind) (@EddieVaouli) April 19, 2020

I'll answer that two ways.

Why wouldn't they select a running back? The 49ers already have Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Breida, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson. They had the league's No. 2-ranked running game with the running backs who are returning. And if McKinnon is healthy and able to make a contribution, that group will be even better.

OK, that was easy. But my guess is that most people are wondering why they should take a running back.

I get the sense that despite the amount of production the 49ers got from their running backs, coach Kyle Shanahan believes they can get more. That is particularly obvious in the passing game. McKinnon is the best route-runner of the bunch.

If they can add a running back who combines the route-running ability and explosiveness in the open field, along with dynamic running ability, then maybe it's not as important to add a wide receiver in the first round.

If we get a great CB, OL and Fast WR to hit deep center. Would you call the draft a success? — Revengetour49er (@Temecula_33) April 19, 2020

I'm not big into grading drafts before the players have even stepped on the field. Only years down the road will we be able to look back and determine whether this draft was a success or a failure. But if the 49ers draft those positions – and throw a defensive lineman in there, too – it would make a lot of sense.

Is it normal protocol for Staley to have made his retirement decision already to management but keeping it under wraps to not tip off other teams, this affecting draft needs? — el (@deejay_el) April 19, 2020

I do not believe Joe Staley has told the 49ers he plans to retire. He would like to continue to play football -- all things being equal. But at his age and the wear-and-tear his body has endured, it might not be prudent. That is something for Staley and his family to decide.

The 49ers want to give Staley space, too. General manager John Lynch said in February he was confident Staley will be back. But the 49ers have to make a determination of whether they believe Staley can continue his career – or whether he can physically play at the same high level as in the past. If the 49ers feel as if they can get their heir apparent for Staley, this probably is the time to do it.

Are they going to get an offensive lineman? Who is on their radar? — Ben Stewart (@italianstew) April 19, 2020

It would be surprising if the 49ers did not address their offensive line in this draft. They could get one of the top four tackles – if any is still available – with the No. 13 overall pick. More likely, they could add one at No. 31, such as Ezra Cleveland of Boise State, or in the second or third round with a trade back. It also would be logical for the 49ers to add an interior offensive lineman on Day 3.

Is CJ Beathard still a lock to make this team or do you forecast them using that roster spot somewhere else this season? — Chuck Black (@Thunderbunt247) April 19, 2020

If the 49ers kept three quarterbacks last year, it seems likely they will do it again this season with the expanded roster. Of course, the 49ers also remain open to trading one of their backups for the right price. C.J. Beathard is scheduled for unrestricted free agency after this season. If he signs with another team next year, it's possible the 49ers could benefit in the compensatory formula.

That is a better option than cutting him this year.

How different will the draft be this year without the usual "group think"? Are scouts and GMs still communicating a lot with other teams? — Craig Rohlfing (@CraigWRohlfing) April 19, 2020

In going to pro days through the years, you see the same scouts at the same schools. Those scouts talk to each other. You can bet that they share their views of players. Some teams are very good at compiling intelligence to know which prospects other teams might covet.

There has been a lot less of that information sharing this spring because of the cancellations of most of the pro days. It could work two ways: Teams could be more inclined to trade up to get their player and leave less to risk. Or, teams might be more willing to let the board fall and take their chances that the teams picking ahead of them do not share the same opinions on players.

My guess is that teams will be doing more trading to guarantee they get the players they covet the most.

