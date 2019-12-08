49ers Mailbag: How will Kyle Shanahan deploy running backs vs. Saints?

NEW ORLEANS – It's a good problem for the 49ers to figure out who among their running backs they are going to feature.

Leading rusher Matt Breida is scheduled to return to action on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing three games with an ankle sprain. Raheem Mostert is coming off a 146-yard day, the best game from a 49ers running back in three years. But what kind of role will he play on Sunday?

That question leads off this edition of the 49ers Mailbag:

@MaioccoNBCS Hey Matt, any idea what the backfield usage will look like tomorrow? — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) December 7, 2019

Coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff put a lot of discussion into how they are going to use their backs. Shanahan talks to his entire offensive staff, as well as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, about which plays are best fits for which players.

Then, Shanahan's in-game decisions are also influenced by which running back is having the most success.

"None of them are bad at anything, so whatever we end up going with, all of them have a chance, whatever play it is," Shanahan said on 49ers Game Plan, which airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on NBC Bay Area and 9 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area.

"We definitely try to decide which one we prefer during the week. We go into the game with a plan, but then we always stick with what's hot."

Tevin Coleman has been getting the starting assignments. It remains to be seen if that will continue, but Breida and Mostert should get their opportunities, too.

Assuming Joe Staley starts st LT how can the 49ers incorporate Brunskill into the game? At this point I wouldn't be surprised if he can even catch a pass or be a blocking TE. — Sean McVeigh (@MisterMcPet) December 7, 2019

I don't know about using Daniel Brunskill for any trick plays, but it might not be a bad idea to mix him in for a series here and there to ease Joe Staley back into the action.

Staley has missed nine games this season, and Brunskill has shown to be a very effective player. It could be something along the lines of how the 49ers got Ahkello Witherspoon back into his starting role. At first, they had Witherspoon and Emmanuel Moseley sharing the playing time before Witherspoon was all the way back.

Is Richard Sherman going to play? — Gerardo Espinoza (@Gerardo20675335) December 7, 2019

Richard Sherman will play despite hobbled last week with a knee injury. He appeared to be moving well during 49ers practices this week in Florida.

Richard Sherman is at practice and looks as if he'll be ready to go for the #49ers on Sunday against the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/8XH79bbhMX — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 5, 2019

The only 49ers starter who will not play on Sunday is strong safety Jaquiski Tartt, who may miss multiple games with fractured ribs. Marcell Harris will start at strong safety. But everybody else is good to go, including Breida, Staley and Dee Ford.

What's your hunch about what the niners will do with Arik Armstead? — Grant Rodgers 🌊🇺🇸🌊 (@Carakara2011) December 7, 2019

My hunch is that if the 49ers do not place the franchise tag on Arik Armstead, he will end up signing a lucrative multi-year contract with another team as an unrestricted free agent. The 49ers' top priorities to sign to multi-year extensions are defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tight end George Kittle.

Will WR Hurd or Taylor be playing this year? — Arne (@riisenholt) December 7, 2019

Neither Jalen Hurd nor Trent Taylor will play this season. Hurd will miss his entire rookie season due to a stress reaction in his back, while Taylor is out for the season from complications after undergoing surgery on a Jones fracture in his right foot.

The 49ers elevated defensive lineman Kentavius Street to practice this week. The 49ers might use their final injured reserve/designated to return spot on cornerback Jason Verrett, who has been out with a knee injury. He could return to practice as early as Wednesday.

Is there a growing sense that the team will move on from Marquise Goodwin and or Pettis at season's end? #btse — Bigg (@btse_365) December 7, 2019

The odds are very slim that Marquise Goodwin will be back on the team next season. He is scheduled to make $4.5 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, and that is not a price the 49ers are going to pay for what he gives them.

The 49ers are not giving up on Dante Pettis, though. They want him to put in the work during the offseason to have a big bounce-back season.

Pettis experienced the same kind of second season as Ahkello Witherspoon. Both players experienced success to ends their rookie seasons and thought they had it figured out.

Witherspoon struggled in Year 2, and realized what he had to do in order to perform at a high level. He came back focused for a strong third season.

The 49ers hope Pettis will make the same kinds of adjustments to his work ethic and mindset to become a reliable receiver in 2020.

