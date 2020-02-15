49ers Mailbag: Could co-coordinators ease Kyle Shanahan's workload?

It has been two weeks since the 49ers' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. That's more than enough time to turn the page and look ahead.

So that's what we're doing -- with the help from some of our Twitter friends. Here is the first offseason edition of the 49ers Mailbag.

What about the extension of Mike McDaniel and Mike LaFleur? Is there even a chance that one of them will take over playcalling. So Kyle can concentrate on HC. — Deebo Kittle (@Hello_Kittle) February 15, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kyle Shanahan is one of the best play-callers in the NFL. I don't think there's even a question about that. Is there? So I can't envision any scenario in which Shanahan stops doing the thing he does best.

Shanahan certainly believes McDaniel and LaFleur are ready to call plays. McDaniel and LaFleur are, in essence, co-offensive coordinators. They are responsible for putting together the first components of the weekly game plan.

Through the first three seasons together with the 49ers, they have found a pretty good rhythm together and Shanahan finds himself placing more trust in them. What they're doing is working.

Tag and trade Armstead? Seems to be the best way to recoup draft picks to boost roster depth — Luke King (@Coolhandluke_25) February 15, 2020

If the 49ers have the $19 million-plus in cap room to devote to a franchise tag for Arik Armstead, then I think they could work out a long-term deal that would work for both sides.

As for the question about a tag-and-trade, I'm sure you're thinking about how the Kansas City Chiefs tagged Dee Ford a year ago and, then, traded him to the 49ers. In that instance, the Chiefs had Frank Clark on the line, so that made sense.

Story continues

In this case, I don't think there's anyone who plays Armstead's position they would prefer over him. Armstead is exactly what the 49ers need: A defensive end on base downs who moves inside next to DeForest Buckner to rush the passer in nickel situations.

What are they gonna do with Solomon Thomas? Seems like someone who might get cut, how much would that save? — WalterR (@robwalter7) February 15, 2020

There is no need for the 49ers to do anything with Thomas, except work with him to continue to improve and become more valuable as a rotational player on the defensive line. The 49ers certainly will not pick up the fifth-year option on Thomas for the 2021 season. But with Thomas' rookie contract guaranteed, there is no cap advantage in parting ways with him this year.

Regardless, Thomas should have a significant role next season. But if for whatever reason Armstead is not back, Thomas has a strong chance to be a starter.

If Emmanuel Sanders leaves, are the 49ers eligible for a compensatory pick? — Eric Ybarra (@ericybarra) February 15, 2020

The possibility of recouping a draft pick is part of the reason the 49ers felt compelled to make the trade in the first place. In my opinion, they would have preferred Mohamed Sanu, who was under contract through the 2020 season. But the Patriots offered the Atlanta Falcons a second-round draft pick, and the 49ers did not have a second-round pick after dealing it to Kansas City for Dee Ford.

Instead, the 49ers acquired Sanders and a fifth-round pick from Denver in return for third- and fourth-round draft picks. The 49ers do not figure to be active with veteran acquisitions on the free-agent market this offseason, so it is likely the 49ers have more losses than gains. If Sanders is a loss, the 49ers would stand a good chance of picking up a compensatory pick for the 2021 draft.

What is Pettis' homework for the off-season? Does Shanahan want him to gain muscle? Work on his routes, footwork? Basically, how'd he end up in the doghouse? Just the alligator arms? — Total Niners (@TotalNiners) February 15, 2020

Get stronger. Work. Work. Work.

Pettis had a good offseason program a year ago, but he was not the same player when he came back for training camp. Other receivers on the team came back stronger at the opening of camp. Pettis did not. That is why Pettis struggled and fell out of favor to the point he rarely played in the second half of the season.

Pettis needs to take it up another few notches to get stronger and avoid the nagging injuries that also set him back last season. Pettis has more ability than almost anyone on the team to run some of Shanahan's favorite routes. He will have an opportunity to prove himself in the offseason and training camp this year.

Who do you have having a bigger impact at WR next year Jalen Hurd or Dante Pettis? — Dori@n (@D_E_A13) February 15, 2020

If Jalen Hurd and Pettis are both healthy, I think the answer is Hurd. The reason is because of his size and his unique skill set.

I envision Hurd being a big part of the 49ers' two-minute offense because of his versatility. The 49ers can line him up anywhere in the formation, including running back. That puts the onus on the defense to figure out how they want to treat him. Is he a runner, wide receiver or tight end? Then, based on the defensive personnel, the 49ers can exploit those weaknesses.

[RELATED: Juice sick of Jimmy G, Shanahan criticism after Super Bowl]

Who or what position do you see the #49ers targeting in the 1st round of the draft? — bbrophy1 (@bbrophy1) February 15, 2020

The draft takes place more than a month after free agency. So the answer to this question could change, based on what the 49ers' roster looks like at the time of the draft. But, right now, if the 49ers hold onto the No. 31 overall pick, the team can choose among the best available wide receiver, cornerback or defensive lineman.

Do the 49ers trade out of the first round of the draft? — James Whitson (@jagjw66) February 15, 2020

There are two ways to look at this. But if there's a team willing to move up to No. 31 overall, then that is the default move. It would make a lot of sense to sit out the first round of the draft to come away with multiple picks on Day 2.

But if there is someone at No. 31 with whom the organization has fallen in love, then they should take that player. The advantage of holding onto the first-round draft pick is that the 49ers would control the contract rights to the player for five years, instead of four.

49ers Mailbag: Could co-coordinators ease Kyle Shanahan's workload? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area