49ers LT Williams passes physical, signs deal

Left tackle Trent Williams is officially a San Francisco 49er after passing a physical and signing a restructured contract, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.





Williams posted a photo of himself signing the deal on Instagram.





Multiple outlets reported that around half of his $12.5 million salary for 2020 converted into guaranteed money.





Williams, who turns 32 next month, is expected to slide in as the starting left tackle after arriving via draft-day trade in April. He'll be replacing Joe Staley, the six-time Pro Bowler who retired at age 35 earlier this offseason.





Williams had made seven consecutive Pro Bowls before sitting out all of 2019 due to a health- and contract-related dispute with the Washington Redskins. He requested a trade that was eventually granted, with San Francisco sending a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder in the deal.





The nine-year veteran is scheduled to hit free agency next spring.





--Field Level Media