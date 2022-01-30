49ers LT Trent Williams will play vs. Rams
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles RamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- San Francisco 49ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Trent WilliamsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The 49ers will have All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams for the NFC championship game. He was officially listed as ‘questionable’ on the Friday injury report after not practicing all week because of an ankle injury he suffered in the divisional playoffs vs. the Packers.
Here’s the list of inactives for San Francisco:
WR Mohamed Sanu
QB Nate Sudfeld
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
OL Aaron Banks
Wilson is inactive after being listed as questionable on the injury report. Rookie RB Trey Sermon will suit up for the first time in the postseason.