It was the sight the 49ers did not want to see.

Early in the third quarter Sunday night, left tackle Trent Williams got rolled up on by 49ers center Jake Brendel and appeared to hurt his leg.

The cart came out to take Williams to the locker room, but he opted to walk off with help instead.

Colton McKivitz is the likely replacement for Williams.

