49ers LT Colton McKivitz will be out “for a while”

49ers left tackle Trent Williams is out with a high ankle sprain. His backup is now out, too.

Colton McKivitz exited Monday night’s game with a knee injury. On Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that McKivitz has “an MCL sprain,” and that “he’s going to be out for a while.”

The 49ers didn’t put Williams on IR, so he could be back at any time.

“Hoping he can come back sooner, but I think, like I said last time, you never know with those,” Shanahan said regarding Williams. “We’re checking in week by week.”

Jaylon Moore would presumably take over, unless the 49ers make a signing or a trade. The 49ers have four offensive linemen on the practice squad.

