49ers 'would love' to add fourth QB but in no rush to make roster addition

49ers 'would love' to add fourth QB but in no rush to do so

The 49ers do not need another quarterback on the team for the 2023 NFL regular season.

They are covered with a projected depth chart -- whatever the order -- of Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

But they must add a fourth quarterback for training camp, which begins in late-July.

Fourteen quarterbacks were chosen during the course of the 2023 NFL Draft while the 49ers spent their nine selections on other positions.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers envision adding a fourth quarterback ... but there is no big rush.

“We’d love to get a fourth guy here,” Shanahan said Saturday at the conclusion of the seven-round, 259-player draft.

“We’ll see which one it is. We’ll be all right, though, in the offseason. We’ll get to training camp.”

Lance has been fully cleared to take part in on-field work this offseason. Coaches can begin working with players on Monday as part of the offseason program.

Lance and Darnold will take all of the 49ers’ practice snaps until Purdy is available.

Purdy underwent surgery to repair to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on March 10. He is expected to complete three months of physical therapy before beginning a three-month throwing program to return to 100 percent.

“Hopefully we’ll get Brock back soon,” Shanahan said. “Regardless, we’d love a fourth guy here. You never know how much we end up doing in the OTAs sessions, but it has been good having two guys out there throwing. They have been on their own.

“Hopefully when it’s said and done, we’ll have a fourth guy.”

The 49ers had at least one quarterback, UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, come to Santa Clara for a pre-draft visit. Also, Fresno State's Jake Haener and Stanford's Tanner McKee took part in a workout inside Levi's Stadium during the 49ers' local pro day.

Haener was a fourth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints. Thompson-Robinson was chosen by Cleveland in the fifth round, and McKee went in the sixth round to Philadelphia.

The 49ers have yet to enter into a contract agreement with an undrafted rookie. The club could welcome a couple quarterbacks to Santa Clara for tryouts in two weeks for the team’s rookie minicamp.

