What 49ers are losing in NFL free agency at start of 2023 offseason

Breaking down 49ers' free-agent losses at start of offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL’s open negotiating period saw the 49ers strike contract agreements with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and quarterback Sam Darnold.

The 49ers’ own class of free agents was coveted around the NFL, as teams picked through a talented group of players entering unrestricted free agency.

At least nine 49ers of last season agreed to move on -- in most cases, for sizable pay increases. The club figures to get a lot in return -- quantity and quality -- in the form of compensatory picks in next year's draft.

Here are the soon-to-be-former 49ers who agreed to deals in the first two days of the open-negotiating period (deals can be signed Wednesday at 1 p.m.):

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (Raiders)

Reported contract: Three years, $67.5 million

Garoppolo’s wild 5 1/2-year run with the 49ers comes to a conclusion with his agreement to rejoin Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

Garoppolo opened last season as the backup to Trey Lance after agreeing to a sizable pay cut to open the season. He was forced into action in Week 2, and was playing the best ball of his career before sustaining a season-ending fractured foot on Dec. 4.

In his five full seasons with the club, Garoppolo missed 32 regular-season games due to injuries.

RT Mike McGlinchey (Broncos)

Reported contract: Four years, $84 million

The 49ers selected McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He played his final season with the organization on the fifth-year option, making $10.88 million.

After missing 13 regular-season games over his first four seasons due to injuries, McGlinchey remained healthy in 2022 and had the best season of his career.

McGlinchey was known as one of the league’s better run-blockers. However, he surrendered a team-high six sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Story continues

He is the only starter along the offensive line who is not returning, so the 49ers have a big hole to fill.

S Jimmie Ward (Texans)

Reported contract: Two years, $13 million

The 49ers re-signed veteran free safety Tashaun Gipson to a one-year deal, which closed the door on Ward’s return to his old starting job.

Ward, a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was the longest-tenured 49ers player before agreeing to terms with the Houston Texans.

Ward follows former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to Houston, where he will be counted upon to be a leader on a team implementing a new scheme. He has vast knowledge of the defense and has significant experience playing safety, nickel back and cornerback.

DE Samson Ebukam (Colts)

Reported contract: Three years, $27 million

After earning nearly $12 million in two seasons with the 49ers, Ebukam cashes in with the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers expected big things from Ebukam, who registered 2, 3, 4.5 and 4.5 sacks in his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

But while Ebukam started 26 of the 32 regular-season games in which he appeared, he never took that next step as a pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa. Ebukam had 4.5 and 5 sacks in his two seasons with the 49ers.

CB Emmanuel Moseley (Lions)

Reported contract: One year, $6 million

The 49ers wanted to retain Moseley at the right price. But, clearly, they determined this was not the right price for a player who has been plagued by injuries.

After appearing in all 16 games with nine starts during the 2019 season, Moseley missed 25 games over the past three seasons due to injuries. He sustained a torn ACL in the 49ers’ Week 5 game at Carolina.

For a team that has experienced so many injuries in recent seasons, they were hoping to bring him back with far less of a financial commitment.

DE Charles Omenihu (Chiefs)

Reported contract: Two years, $20 million

In November 2021, the 49ers acquired Omenihu from the Texans for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

In just 26 games under the direction of 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, Omenihu became a highly coveted player scheduled to earn $10 million a year.

Omenihu started just three games for the 49ers during his time with the organization, but he got to the point in 2022 where he was playing more than 50 percent of the snaps and registered a career-best 4.5 sacks.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (Titans)

Reported contract: Terms unknown

The 49ers saw Al-Shaair as a future starter in 2019 when he signed as an undrafted rookie. The 49ers kept him on the 53-man roster to open the season, and he rewarded the team for the faith they showed in him.

When Dre Greenlaw missed games due to injuries, Al-Shaair stepped in seamlessly, and the 49ers’ defense did not skip a beat.

However, Al-Shaair also experienced some injury issues of his own. He missed 10 games during his four seasons, including five last year due to a knee injury.

OL Daniel Brunskill (Titans)

Reported contract: Terms unknown

Like Al-Shaair, Brunskill moves to Tennessee as part of former 49ers executive Ran Carthon’s first free-agent class as general manager of the Titans.

Brunskill was a valuable contributor during his time with the 49ers. He started 42 games in four seasons — seeing action at every position along the offensive line.

There was not a starting job for Brunskill last season, but he eventually worked his way into the action at right guard. He played 519 snaps while sharing time with rookie starter Spencer Burford.

Brunskill did not surrender a sack in 337 pass-blocking plays during the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Hassan Ridgeway (Texans)

Reported contract: One year, $4 million

The 49ers signed Ridgeway a year ago to a one-year, $1.8 million deal. Although his season ended with a pectoral injury that landed him on injured reserve, Ridgeway will double his salary when he joins Ryans with the Texans.

Ridgeway was a key rotational player. He was called upon to start seven games for the 49ers after injuries to Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw. He proved to be more than solid in both run defense and as a pass-rusher.

Remaining 49ers free agents

K Robbie Gould, DE Jordan Willis, DL Kerry Hyder, TE Tyler Kroft, TE Ross Dwelley, DT T.Y. McGill, S Tarvarius Moore, CB Jason Verrett, QB Josh Johnson, DL Maurice Hurst, CB Dontae Johnson, TE Jordan Matthews

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast