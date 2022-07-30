The 49ers, who have had more than a few injuries in recent years, have suffered another one.

Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst suffered a torn biceps on Friday. Coach Kyle Shanahan disclosed the injury to reporters on Saturday.

As noted by Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, Hurst was in the starting lineup during Friday’s practice.

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2018, Hurst started 10 games as a rookie. Last year, his first with the 49ers, Hurst made two appearances due to a calf problem.

49ers lose Maurice Hurst for the season, with a torn biceps originally appeared on Pro Football Talk