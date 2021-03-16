49ers lose draft pick as Marquise Goodwin's contract reverts back to SF

49ers lose draft pick as Goodwin's contract reverts back to SF originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers unloaded wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago in a draft-day trade.

He reverted back to the 49ers on Tuesday per terms of the trade, according to the official NFL transaction notice.

The 49ers must send their original seventh-round pick in this year's draft to the Eagles to reimburse them for last year's trade. The 49ers now have nine picks in the 2021 draft

The 49ers sent Goodwin to the Eagles along with 2020 sixth-round pick in exchange for, yep, a sixth-round pick.

The 49ers moved up 20 spots from No. 210 overall to No. 190 overall, where they selected Georgia tight end Charlie Woerner.

The Eagles ended up choosing former Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho, who appeared in just one game as a rookie. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs after the season.

Goodwin never appeared in a game with the Eagles. He took the COVID-19 opt-out for the 2020 season. He remains on the NFL's reserve/opt-out list.

He is scheduled to make a base salary of $3.95 million with another $550,000 possible in bonuses. The 49ers are expected to release Goodwin in a corresponding move to remove his contract from their ledger.

The 49ers originally acquired Goodwin on the first day of free agency in 2017. He played three seasons for the club, catching 91 passes for 1,543 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games (30 starts).

