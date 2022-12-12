49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnson suffered a torn ACL.

Johnson was a regular in the 49ers lineup for the last two seasons, but was on the practice squad this year and was only playing in his second game on Sunday. He was injured while playing on special teams.

Johnson entered the NFL as a 49ers fourth-round pick in 2014 and he’s appeared in 102 games over two stints with the team. He has 211 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, four fumble recoveries, and a sack in those contests.

49ers lose Dontae Johnson to torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk