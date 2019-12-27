49ers lose DL Jullian Taylor to torn ACL in practice

49ers defensive lineman Jullian Taylor has missed time recently with an elbow injury, but another medical problem will keep him out for Week 17 and the rest of the season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday that Taylor will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. Taylor suffered the injury during Thursday’s practice.

Taylor appeared in six games this season. He will become the 16th player on the 49ers’ injured reserve list this season and the fourth defensive lineman. Defensive end Dee Ford has also missed time recently and he has been ruled out again this week.

The 49ers will promote defensive tackle Kevin Givens from the practice squad.