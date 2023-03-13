49ers lose DL Hassan Ridgeway to Texans

The first defensive player to leave the 49ers to join former defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans with the Texans is defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway. Houston and Ridgeway on Monday agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with $3 million guaranteed per Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston.

Ridgeway played well for the 49ers last season before suffering a season-ending chest injury in the team’s Week 13 win over the Dolphins. He posted 1.0 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles in 12 games before his injury.

It’s arguable he was their best interior lineman alongside Arik Armstead last year, but he was priced out of their market to go join his former DC.

