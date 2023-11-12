Advertisement

49ers lose Ambry Thomas fumble return touchdown on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

Barry Werner
·1 min read

A strange play in the San Francisco 49ers’ game with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Ambry Thomas ripped the ball from the Jaguars’ Christian Kirk and returned it for an apparent touchdown.

However …

Trevor Lawrence appeared to get away with a late hit long after Thomas was in the end zone.

