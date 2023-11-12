49ers lose Ambry Thomas fumble return touchdown on unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A strange play in the San Francisco 49ers’ game with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Ambry Thomas ripped the ball from the Jaguars’ Christian Kirk and returned it for an apparent touchdown.

AMBRY THOMAS FUMBLE RECOVERED FOR A TD WOAH pic.twitter.com/zPo27vDZ3v — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 12, 2023

However …

Ambry Thomas made (one of) the play(s) of his career, forcing the Christian Kirk fumble. But at least two 49ers rookies, Dee Winters and Ji’Ayir Brown, stormed the field in celebration — an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that nullified Thomas’ long TD return — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 12, 2023

Shanahan gonna send himself to the booth for this pic.twitter.com/586kMm8Qac — Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) November 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence appeared to get away with a late hit long after Thomas was in the end zone.

Trevor Lawrence should be penalized for hitting Ambry Thomas late in the end zone. That was borderline dirty. But Thomas is not a QB so it won’t be called — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 12, 2023

