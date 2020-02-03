The Quest for Six looked like it was complete, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were too much as the 49ers blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mahomes completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while also scoring one rushing TD. Both of his passing touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

The vaunted 49ers' defense allowed 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On the other side, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The 49ers now are 5-2 in seven trips to the Super Bowl.

49ers lose 31-20 vs. Chiefs in 2020 Super Bowl, blow late 10-point lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area