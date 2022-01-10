49ers locker room goes wild after playoff-clinching win vs. Rams

49ers locker room erupts after thrilling OT win vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' locker room was the place to be Sunday after a thrilling overtime win.

Beating the Los Angeles Rams 27-24 in overtime at SoFi Stadium, San Francisco officially punched their ticket to the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

Down 17-0 early in the first half of the game, the 49ers stormed back in the second half to upset one of their NFC West division rivals at home.

Finally able to celebrate a long-sought-after playoff berth, the 49ers' locker room was lively.

Aiyuk shares some of the 49ers' locker room celebrationÂ ðŸ¥³



[ðŸŽ¥ @THE2ERA] pic.twitter.com/tAqoS9XLL2 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 10, 2022

SoFi stadium was packed with 49ers fans Sunday afternoon, giving San Francisco an unexpected advantage on the road.

As the team celebrates the victory in the locker room, fans in attendance will certainly take to the town and party the night away.

The celebration will only last one night, with the 49ers immediately shifting their focus to their wild card weekend matchup with the No. 3 seeded Dallas Cowboys next Sunday at AT&T Stadium.