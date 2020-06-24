49ers lock down seventh-round 2020 NFL draft pick Jauan Jennings

The 49ers locked down another member of their NFL draft class, signing receiver Jauan Jennings to his four-year rookie contract. The team announced the pact on Wednesday morning after officially bringing their seventh-round selection into the fold.

Jennings was the No. 217 overall selection and should get paid according to his draft slot. Per overthecap.com, he should make an estimated $3.406 million over the life of the contract, which includes a $111,024 signing bonus.

Jennings is a big physical receiver who had an excellent 2019 campaign, totaling 59 receptions for 969 yards and eight touchdowns. He overcame some rocky off-field moments as an underclassman but has matured and evolved into a team captain and the 2019 team MVP.

Jennings must battle for a roster spot in his rookie training camp, but there's also an opportunity for him to make an early impact with Deebo Samuel down with a foot injury. Richie James is also out for a while with a broken wrist.

The 49ers have also signed fifth-round NFL draft pick Colton McKivitz. They have three draft picks remaining, including first-rounders Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

Draft-pick signings have been coming in a bit slower than normal, with teams reportedly waiting to conduct physicals at team facilities when players are allowed back. Coaches have started to return to the office in recent days, though the 49ers haven't yet done so.

