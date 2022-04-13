49ers local pro day headlined by Mississippi State receiver Makai Polk

Mississippi State receiver Polk headlines 49ers' local pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Makai Polk went from an afterthought at Cal to a record-setting wide receiver for his SEC school after a metamorphosis through the transfer portal.

Now, Polk is preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. He is expected to a mid-to-late-round selection.

Polk, who graduated from El Cerrito High School, was the top prospect on the field Wednesday at Levi’s Stadium for the 49ers’ annual local pro day. Forty-seven players attended the workout, almost entirely comprised of players likely to be undrafted.

Polk said his goal was to give 49ers receivers coach Leonard Hankerson and the 49ers scouts and coaches a glimpse of what he can do at his size (6-foot-3, 195 pounds).

“I’m a taller guy who can run routes, get in and out of his breaks, run fast, has sure hands,” he said.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, through Saturday, April, 30.

Polk totaled just 36 receptions for 478 yards and three touchdowns during his first two seasons at Cal. But he blew up during his one and only season at Mississippi State, shattering school records to pave the way for his early entry into the draft.

He set single-season school records with 105 catches for 1,048 yards in Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Polk hauled in nine touchdown passes.

“It was timing by God. I feel that’s what it was, just getting a lot of passes thrown my way and catching the ball,” Polk said. “As a receiver, you dream of catching 10-plus passes a game, so that was really good.

“I didn’t go in wanting to break records, I just had my own personal goals that I wanted to achieve, and I feel like working hard in practice and workouts was going to help me achieve those goals that I set.”

