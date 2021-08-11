49ers list Jimmy Garoppolo as QB1 on unofficial depth chart

The 49ers officially have released their first unofficial depth chart for 2021, and Jimmy Garoppolo officially is the unofficial starter.

Via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News, Garoppolo appears as the starter, with rookie Trey Lance as the backup. Nate Sudfeld and Josh Rosen are both listed as third-stringers.

Elsewhere on offensive, the starting receivers are Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, with Mohamed Sanu and Richie James as the backups.

Rookie Trey Sermon is the No. 2 tailback, behind Raheem Mostert.

Aiyuk also is listed as the No. 1 punter returner, with James as the top kick returner.

