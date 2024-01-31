49ers list George Kittle as out of practice

The 49ers handed in their first practice report of the Super Bowl bye week on Wednesday and it was only an estimation of how much players would have participated in an actual practice session.

Only one member of the team was estimated to miss practice entirely. Tight end George Kittle would have sat out with a toe injury he picked up in the NFC Championship Game.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that Kittle is considered day-to-day. Given the amount of time there is before the Super Bowl will actually be played, that description would seem to bode well for Kittle's chances of playing.

Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were the players that the Niners listed as limited.