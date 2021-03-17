49ers list of draft picks updated after odd trade with Eagles

Kyle Madson
·1 min read
A strange 49ers-related move trickled across the NFL’s transaction wire Tuesday. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin reverted back to the 49ers because of terms agreed to in last year’s trade that sent the speedy receiver to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick swap. The reversion came with a price though. San Francisco will have to give their seventh-round pick, No. 239, to the Eagles now since Goodwin didn’t remain with the club per the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Here’s the 49ers’ updated list of draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 12
Round 2, Pick 43
Round 3, Pick 102 (compensatory)
Round 4, Pick 117
Round 5, Pick 155
Round 5, Pick 172 (via New Orleans)
Round 5, Pick 180 (Compensatory)
Round 6, Pick 193
Round 7, Pick 229 (via New York Jets)

Losing that pick shouldn’t make or break San Francisco’s draft. They still hold nine selections with plenty of room to move around the board should they desire.

In the Goodwin trade the 49ers moved up in the sixth round to draft Georgia TE Charlie Woerner, so the tight end cost them ultimately a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round choice. San Francisco recouped an additional seventh-round pick in a trade with the Jets that landed them edge rusher Jordan Willis.

