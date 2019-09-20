49ers list Dee Ford as questionable

The 49ers list defensive end Dee Ford as questionable with discomfort in his knee and quadriceps. He sat out practices Wednesday and Thursday but participated in a walk-through Friday after the team changed its work schedule.

“Hopefully, he’ll be feeling good on Sunday,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He said he felt good. He looked good walking through. But I know that’ll go all the way up to Sunday.”

The 49ers also list rookie defensive end Nick Bosa (ankle) and safeties Jaquiski Tartt (toe) and Jimmie Ward (hand) as questionable for Sunday’s game. Bosa and Tartt are expected to play, while Ward is likely to miss his third consecutive game.

San Francisco, of course, ruled out running back Tevin Coleman (ankle), rookie receiver Jalen Hurd (back) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (leg). Shanahan expects Hurd to make his debut in Week Five after the team’s bye week.